From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A police officer was killed last Friday, as the convoy of former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, was attacked by bandits.

The ex-governor’s convoy was reportedly attacked at Ihube in Okigwe community, along Okigwe- Enugu expressway.

Confirming the killing of the police officer and the assassination bid on him, Okorocha said he was surprised that his convoy could be attacked.

Senator Okorocha, who made the disclosure yesterday, at Amaimo, Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state, at the birthday celebration of Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Samdaddy), gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11 governorship polls in Imo State, described the killing of the police officer as unfortunate.

The ex-Imo governor said he was returning from Enugu, after attending the burial ceremony of the wife of a former senate president, Ken Nnamani. He said the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, had released vehicles and security men to accompany him and his team to Imo State for the burial ceremony of Emeka Ihedioha’s mother.

The ex-Imo governor further disclosed that it was after he had finished attending the funeral ceremony at Mbaise and the convoy had dropped him at his Spilbat mansion in Owerri and headed back to Enugu that they were attacked.

Okorocha said he was embittered because he was safe in Enugu, only for bandits to attack the convoy thinking that he was inside the vehicle, and killed a security agent in his own state.

He said: “I am angry. I’m very angry because I spent two days in Enugu and nothing happened to me, but it is in my own state that the convoy released to me by the governor of Enugu State (a very good man), to attend the burial ceremony of Ihedioha’s mother at Mbaise, was attacked and one police man killed.

“What is happening in Imo State makes me angry. Many people who are running to govern Imo state are not capable, but I have seen one man who the cap fits. When it is time I will speak.”

One of the ex governor’s security aides, who spoke to Daily Sun in confidence, said the vehicles in the convoy, which comprised a sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), a bus and a Hilux van, were shattered by bullets. He said two other security agents were kidnapped by the attackers and were later released the same day.