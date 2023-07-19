From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Gunmen in the early hours of yesterday, attacked Isi-Uzo Divisional Police Station in Ikem, Enugu State, and allegedly made away with arms and ammunition in the station’s armoury.

Sources from the area narrated that the gunmen stormed the unfenced police station, at about 2am, yesterday, with a Toyota Sienna bus, shouting “Release Nnamdi Kanu,” “No Nnamdi Kanu, no peace.”

“They came through Eha-Amufu and left through the same axis, but it’s not possible they got to Eha-Amufu township or crossed to Nkalagu, otherwise they would have been encountered by the soldiers in that area. It’s possible they went through Aguamede to Benue state,” the source said.

It was further reported that a policeman on night duty at the police station was shot, but was not killed. The divisional police station was in the past under severe attacks by armed robbers who terrorised banks at Ikem and Eha-Amufu, resulting in the closure of banks in the area for over 10 years now.

The porous divisional police station is the only one in the whole of Isi-Uzo LGA, with the closest at Obollo-Afor, a 30 kilometres distance.

The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, failed to pick up calls or answer messages sent to him for his confirmation of the incident.