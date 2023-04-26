From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Gunmen attacked Yewuti village in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and kidnapped 29 people, including children.

The attackers were said to have stormed the village late Tuesday night shot sporadically, and raided eight houses before whisking away the residents into the bush.

However, two women were said to have escaped while the attackers led them into the bush.

Yewuti, is the hometown of the immediate past vice chairman of Kwali Area Council, Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti.

The former vice chairman who confirmed the incident to newsmen said his younger brother, Idris; two of his sisters-in-law, and a child were among the kidnapped victims.

According to a Daily Trust report, the abducted persons’ names include Idris Mohammed, Abdullahi Zubairu, Sani S. Magani, Peter Modu, Ibrahim Mamman, Yellow Abdulrasheed, Musa Suleiman, Simbiya Ishaku, Sumaiya Ibrahim, Muktari Yunusa and Mohammed Yeluwa and Rahmat Shagari.

Also abducted are Sumaiya Abubakar Yelwa, Mohammed Yelwa, Maimuna Muhammad, Hussaini Ya Nda Agyana, Hamza Ibrahim, Lantana Yunusa, Nabila Agyana, Rufai Salihu, Nafisa Aminu, Kasimu Adamu, Abako Adamu, Abdulyakin Aliyu, Lukman Aliyu, Rahina Audu, Abdulrazak Usman, Sadiya Usman, Darius Samuel and Japheth Osu.

Meanwhile, the FCT police command is yet to issue a statement on the incident which is now becoming rampant.

Police public relations officer in charge of the command Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comment. She also did to respond to a message sent to the police media platform on the incident.