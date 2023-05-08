From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Monday said it has launched a manhunt to rescue the woman abducted by unknown gunmen in the state.

The victim was abducted around Sekona in Ede South around 3am on Monday.

It was gathered that the victim, her husband, and two other persons suspected to be their children were in the car during the attack.

Findings showed that the kidnappers had beaten their victims before taking the woman into the bush.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She said the police have been combing the bush to rescue the woman and arrest the kidnappers.