From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Gunmen on Sunday abducted an Islamic cleric, Alfa Fasasi Ola Mejabi, and his younger brother along Obajana- Kabba highway in Kogi State, when they were conveying the corpse of a Chief Imam from lokoja to his village .

The deceased, who was the Chief Imam of Ayegunle Gbede, Sheikh Musa Olorunkemi, was said to have died in lokoja, the state capital,and his corpse was being moved to his community for burial when they ran into the kidnappers.

One of the occupants of the car, who escaped abduction told Daily Sun, that the incident occurred around Oshokoshoko shortly after Obajana around noon

He explained that their car was moving ahead the vehicle carrying the corpse of late Sheikh Musa, who died on Sunday morning after a brief illness when the incident occured.

Another source, confirmed that the victims’ telephone lines have been switched off since their abduction, but added that the kidnappers made contact with the family on Monday morning demanding for N10 million ransom for their release.

Kogi State Police Publlic Relations Officer ( PPRO), Mr. Willy Aya,said he was yet to be briefed about the incident.However, the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (retd) confirmed the incident and said security agencies in conjunction with the local Vigilance groupa have been mobilized to rescue the victims.

Many people have been abducted on the road in recent times. On Sunday, September 3, no less than 26 travellers, including a military officer, were abducted on the road. The gunmen kept them in the jungle for a week, during which they collected a whopping sum of N33 million ransom.