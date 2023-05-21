From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gun men continued their nefarious activities in Imo State on Sunday when they abducted a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Jude Maduka who is the parish priest of Christ the King parish, Ezinachi/Ugwuagwo in Okigwe Local Government Area while preparing for service.

A colleague of the victim, who confirmed his kidnap to our correspondent said that the diocesan leadership had been informed.

A source from the parish who does not want to be mentioned said that the kidnap of the priest had put church into great panic.

He said ” it is true. Rev Fr Jude Maduka of Okigwe diocese was kidnapped this morning. He is the parish priest of Christ the King Catholic church at Ezinachi/ Ugwuago in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

“He was kidnapped while preparing for the Sunday Mass. I don’t know why they are targeting Catholic priests. It hasn’t been long they kidnapped the Catholic priest of St Paul’s Catholic Paris Osu in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area located in the same Okigwe Catholic diocese.

Spokesman for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, said that he was yet to be briefed on the incident.