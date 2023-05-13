A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state, Hon. Chinedu Eleliam, has been abducted by gunmen.

The abducted APC chieftain is the party chairman in Umuarugo Village Umueze ll , Ehime Mbano council Area of Imo State .

It was gathered that Eleliam who was kidnapped on Thursday was trailed to his house by his assailants who came in vehicles. They were said to have fired several gunshots into the air to scare the people, bundled him into their vehicle and sped away.

Last Tuesday, a chieftain of the party and a kinsman of the state Governor Hope Uzodimma, retired Capt Anthony Enoch who was the Presidential Campaign Council Chairman for APC 2023 Presidential election in Oru-East, was reportedly shot dead by gunmen after attending a stakeholders meeting in Omuma, Oru East Local Government headquarters. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Imo State Command, Henry Okoye, said that he had yet to be briefed on the ugly development.