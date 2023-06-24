• Abia Govt vows to deal with hoodlums

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The driver attached to Chuks Nwogwugwu, the Bursar of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) was on Friday abducted by gunmen along the Okigwe/ABSU Road.

This is even as Abia State Government has vowed to deal with hoodlums over rising spite of criminal activities in the state.

It was gathered the gunmen, having trailed the Bursar’s Toyota Corola car from the Abia State University Main Campus, opened fire on getting at a bad spot on the road.

Perhaps, with the intention of abducting the Bursar, when the car eventually stopped, the gunmen reportedly rushed to the car, only to find out the Bursar was not inside the car and they made away with the driver.

The Bursar was said to be attending to engagements in Umuahia, the Abia State Capital while waiting for his driver to come and pick him back to school.

Meanwhile, the state Government has vowed to deal with the rising spate of criminal activities in certain parts of the state which it said has come to the knowledge of the State Government and Security Agencies.

In a statement, Prince Okey Kanu,

Special Adviser to the Governor on Strategic Communication said the criminal elements engage in crimes that range from illegal collection of levies, phone snatching, “one-chance” operations with keke, particularly in Aba and Umuahia, to the very serious crime of kidnapping for ransom.

“Given that security is one of the cardinal programs of his administration, Dr Alex Otti is determined to secure the lives and properties of Abians.

“To this end, the Governor has directed all security agencies operating in Abia state to deal decisively with those criminal elements who create unnecessary fear and panic among the citizenry . Such criminal elements constitute unnecessary cogs in the wheel of progress of Abia state . A hard time awaits all such deviants with the arrival of a new Commissioner of Police, Ken Onwuemelie to the state”.

The release called on traditional rulers, President Generals of Town Unions and Landlords to partner the state Government to ensure a crime-free Abia within their domains.