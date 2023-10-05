Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of five female students of the Federal University Dutsinma, (FUDMA) Katsina by gunmen.

Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Aliyu, said that the terrorists invaded residence of the students behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial School, Dutsinma.

Aliyu, said that the incident occurred at about 2 a.m on Wednesday.

He said that the police have arrested a suspected informant to the terrorists .

He said that efforts were on to rescue the victims unhurt.

It was gathered that both the male and female students are living off-campus due to insecurity.