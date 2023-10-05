Katsina State Police Command  has confirmed the kidnap of five female students of the Federal University Dutsinma, (FUDMA)  Katsina by gunmen.

Katsina  State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Aliyu, said that the terrorists  invaded  residence of the students behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial School, Dutsinma.

Aliyu, said that the incident occurred at about 2 a.m on Wednesday.

Related News

He said that the police have arrested a suspected   informant  to the terrorists .

He said that efforts were  on to rescue the victims unhurt.

It was gathered that  both the  male and female students are living off-campus due to insecurity.