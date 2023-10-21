From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is confident that the party will triumph in the November 11, 2023, gubernatorial election in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States.

Ganduje stated this while speaking with newsmen in an interview at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, after being hosted by Kebbi State Governor,Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu.

According to him, ” Already, we have established campaign committees for the three states towards securing victory which are already on ground doing marvelous job”, he said.

The APC National Chairman along APC National Executive Members from Abuja to attend the wedding Fatiha of Zainab, the daughter of the APC National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, Jarman Kabi, solemnised at the Sheikh Abubakar Gumi. Mosque, Argungu.

The former Kano State Governor, exuded confidence that the excellent performance of Governor Yahaya Bello in Kogi and similar feat by the incumbent governor in Imo, two APC controlled states, as well as the credibility of the APC candidate in Bayelsa, would make the party to cruised to victory at the polls.

Ganduje commended of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris for transforming the state within such space of time of incumbency, saying that he visited the state not long ago, but what he saw today of its development cherished commendation.

The APC National Chairman was also happy about the prevailing peace and security in Kebbi which indicated that the APC administration of Governor Nasir Idris has placed premium on security matters and wellbeing of the people of the state.

In separate interview, the APC National Organising Secretary, former deputy governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, Jarman Kabi, thanked the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for gracing the holy matrimony of his daughter, extending similar appreciation to Governor Kauran Gwandu for his physical presence as well as providing material and financial support towards the success of the event.