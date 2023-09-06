To commence remedial works

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo has called for urgent intervention by the federal government over the devastating gully erosion at Umuagu, Nnobi road, along Nnobi-Ideani-Nkpor federal road.

Governor Soludo who visited the area on the spot assessment promised that his government would begin immediate remedial measures.

The road which is very strategic has been completely cut into half by deep gully erosion making it impassable for motorists.

The governor acknowledged the road as a major highway, describing Anambra as the erosion capital of the world because there are hundreds of erosion sites scattered across the state.

He stated that already his government is dispensing funds and intervening on the Onitsha-Owerri road which is a major entrance into Onitsha.

Governor Soludo pointed out that it was high time people embarked on preventive measures against gully erosion ravaging the state

He called for collective action by both government and the people to control run-off water from various compounds by digging water retention pits within their compounds, non-blockage of drainage systems, among others, in order to mitigate the causes of erosion.

The governor also stressed that communities have a huge role to play to ensure compliance and advocated positive attitude towards the environment to prevent landslides and gully erosion

The governor also embarked on inspection to some roads in Nnobi and Nnewi including the popular bank road.

The governor also observed that there were obstructions and illegal structures on the road as well as on top of the drainage system, he gave assurance that such illegalities will be corrected and that the road will also be constructed to make accessible.