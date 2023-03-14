By Chinenye Anuforo

Gulf Brokers Limited, one of the world’s largest investment companies, has entered into the Nigerian market to provide support to local clients directly.

The company is well aware of the need for locally available services when trading financial assets. Therefore, it is constantly striving to develop its business activities in numerous countries around the world, where Gulf Brokers Ltd. is regulated under the licence by Financial Services Authority.

“Our efforts to bring the best products to our clients was fructified by the ‘Best Broker Mobile Application’ award at the prestigious tradersratings.com event held in December, thus, adding to the variety of awards appreciating reliability and quality of our services. We definitely don’t stop there. We are constantly striving to move forward and keep up with innovations in order to provide our clients with the best services,” said Syam KP, Financial Analyst of Gulf Brokers Ltd. He also added that people simply want to trade from anywhere and have their markets in sight at all times. The mobile way of life has already fully taken over the world of online investing and trading financial assets.

“Our company operates in multiple languages and I am happy we were recently able to add Nigeria to our portfolio. As we believe in localization and human touch while providing sophisticated digital services, we serve our customers in their language and make them feel at home, hence our global presence with offices around the world,” added Syam KP.

Clients of Gulf Brokers can choose from over 1000 trading instruments. In addition to physical shares, they can also find a range of Contract For Difference (CFD) instruments on offer, which also allow the use of leverage.