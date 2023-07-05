From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State government has banned the hosting of a planned ‘Kiss- a- Thon’ contest in the state.

A flier which gave detailed information about the planned event was obtained by journalists in Ado-Ekiti, capital of the state on Wednesday, with the wordings ‘SUGARTEE KISS- A- THON, 3 DAYS KISSING MARATHON Date: July 7th – July 10th. FAJUYI PARK ADO-EKITI.

In an attempt to break the Guinness World Records for the longest kissing marathon”.

A letter from the State’s Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism and signed by the Ministry’s Director of Tourism, Adebanji Adelusi, for the Permanent Secretary, Dele Ogunsemehin, strongly condemned the planned contest, calling on the organisers to desist from holding such in the state saying, it negates the values of the people.

The Ministry also called on the Association of Hoteliers in the state to caution their members against using their facilities for such event.

The letter, entitled, ‘HOSTING OF A 3-DAY ‘KISSING MARATHON’ TAGGED KISS-A-THON IN EKITI STATE:

OFFICIAL PROHIBITION NOTICE.’ reads :

” The attention of the State Government has been drawn to a planned hosting of ‘Kiss-a- thon’ in Ekiti State.

“According to information at the disposal of this Ministry, kiss-a-thon, a 3- day kissing marathon event, has been scheduled to hold on 7th of July, 2023 at one of the hospitality outlets in the State. This event is said to be planned towards setting a Guinness World Record.

“Kiss-a-thon” as an event is not only absurd, unhealthy, immoral and capable of denigrating the image of the state, it is a programme that runs counter to the values of the people of the state and therefore capable of plunging our Youths morally backward.

“In view of the foregoing, the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism hereby prohibits the hosting of such event or any other events like it in any facility that wishes to continue to operate lawfully in Ekiti State.

“To the above, you are hereby requested to convey the content of this Notice to the members of Ekiti State Hoteliers’ Association to effectively monitor their outlets against being used negatively to cause embarrassment to the Government and People of Ekiti State..”