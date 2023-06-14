Guinness World Records has confirmed Hilda Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking by an individual.

In a statement released yesterday on its website, Guinness World Records said: “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.”

Baci, 26, commenced her Cook-a-thon challenge on Thursday, May 11 and continued through to Monday, May 15, cooking over 100 pots of food during the 4-day kitchen stint.