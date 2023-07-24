From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Guest speakers after speakers at the ongoing Taraba state appointees retreat in Abuja, have continued to commend governor Agbu Kefas for his foresight in organising the event.

They noted that the induction course will provide a veritable platform for growth in the near future.

This was contained in a statement by the special adviser to the State governor on media and digital communication, Emmanuel Bello.

Delivering his paper, Country Director of BudgIT, Mr. Gabriel Okeowo noted that Taraba state is at his lowest levers as far as the economy is concerned.

He however commended the state government for investing in training its main policy makers.

He said the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) is bound to rise given the new leadership capacity and capability.

He however stressed that the new administration needed to investigate why the IGR is dwindling over the years.

Okeowo enjoined the state to make adequate use of technology in its effort to attract investors to the state by building a functional website.

“Taraba state should use data in its planning for effective results”. He said.

In a related development, Dr Peter Akpe, whose paper is titled “Understanding the Governance Landscape”, said Taraba state has done well to organise the training, adding that various lectures will fine tune the focus of office holders.

He said output and results are bound to be better given the type of fresh perspective of the government, advising that, “all hands will have to be on deck for progress”.

In her own submissions, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs Didi Walson Jack, harped on synergy between all sectors of government.

She noted that government works better when all the sectors have a smooth working relationship.

Using her personal experiences in the Civil Service, she discussed the relationship between the civil force and political leaders within the system, saying, “appointment must be based on merit rather than political patronage”.

