From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress Muhammad Inuwa Yahya has been declared the winner of the March 18th gubernatorial election in Gombe state.

Yahya polled a total of 342,821 votes to beat his close rival Muhammad Jibrin Barde of the People’s Democratic Party, who scored 233,131, Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came third with a total of 19,851 votes in the Saturday’s poll.

Announcing the results, the state returning officer and vice chancellor of Federal University Gashua, Prof. Maimuna Waziri explained that a total of 618,231 persons were accredited out of the total 1,575,794 registered voters. She added that a total of 616,745 were cast in the election while a total of 605,355 valid votes were recorded, and a total of 11,390 were rejected.

She said, “that Yahaya Muhammad Inuwa of the APC having certified the requirements by law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elect”.