From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Palpable tension envelops Enugu State as hordes of protesters storm the streets of Independence Layout, Enugu, protesting the delayed announcement of the governorship election.

The crowd continues to surge by the minute.

While the Labour Party (LP) has rejected the result from Nkanu East local government area where it was reported that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was not used to conduct the election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) calls for the declaration of their candidate, Mr. Peter Mbah.

The PDP allegedly got 30,350 votes from the contentious local government.

LP candidate, Chijioke Edeoga insists that the local government result be cancelled because it was not in line with Electoral Act.

As at the time of filing this report, the LP protesters were still shouting: “No BVAS, no result,” Cancel Nkanu East result,” “Say no to over voting,” while their PDP counterparts are shouting “Declare Dr. Mbah the winner,” Enugu people need their governor now,” INEC, available results show PDP is winner.”

INEC was yet to speak on the issue but it was reliably gathered that the State Resident Electoral Commission INEC) and the Returning Officer, disagreed on the next line of action.

Meetings were still ongoing.