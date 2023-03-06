From Okwe Obi, Abuja

New Nigeria People’s Party ((NNPP) has ruled out alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party in the Saturday’s governorship and state Assembly polls.

It charged its members to stay focused, campaign vigorously and ensure the party sweeps the governorship and states House of Assembly elections across the country.

NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Major Agbo, in a statement, yesterday, said: “Our party is not in any alliance with any political party in these elections. Accordingly, party officers, members and candidates, at all levels, are not authorised to discuss, negotiate or form any alliance with any political party for the purpose of winning the upcoming gubernatorial and legislative polls.

“Anyone who endorses a candidate of another political party will be sanctioned in line with the NNPP constitution ranging from suspension from office, suspension from the party and possibly expulsion.

“NNPP was registered by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2002 and has been expanding its frontiers in the nation’s political space in each electoral circle.

“The party performed far more than the number four position INEC might have allotted to it in the controversial 2023 presidential election.

“The party calls on the electoral umpire to sit up and redeem its self-inflicted injury that marred the presidential election by conducting free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable, inclusive and peaceful governorship and states House of Assembly elections on March 11, 2023.

“NNPP urges Nigerians to turn up en masse and vote for our party candidates for a new, better, greater and prosperous Nigeria we all desire and deserve.”