By Vincent Kalu

The Ohanaeze has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make sure that today’s governorship and state House of Assembly elections are a complete departure from the flawed Presidential and National Assembly elections of February 25.

The organisation’s Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonna, said that “the electoral management of a country is a major factor in determining its economy because, a good electoral management body would always produce credible persons to manage the governance of the country, and the outcome of a weak electoral system riddled with corruption is weak people coming into the government.

“I have tried to compare electoral bodies of various countries, and I realised that it is directly proportional to the quality of governance.

“Unfortunately, Nigerians, for over 40 years ago, have allowed the presidency to select members of the electoral body, they allowed the governor to select the State Independent Electoral Commission to conduct elections and come back to complain.

“There is no way the president or governor selects electoral officer and we think they would conduct free and fair, transparent and credible elections. After the election we’ll begin to complain. It is only a mad man that expects a change when he is adopting the same process overtime.

“Most Nigerians were or are still to come out from the shocks of what happened in the last election of February 25.

“I only wish that INEC would change in the March 18 governorship and state House of Assembly elections. There should be a complete departure from the last election, which was flawed. This weekend election should be transparent and credible.”