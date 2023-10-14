From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

AS the November 11 governorship election

draws near in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states,

there are fresh fears across the states that the

exercise might be marred by the spate of inse-

curity that has been spreading round the three

states in the past weeks. There is also the fear

that flooding might pose a problem, thereby

fuelling voter apathy, especially in Bayelsa and

Kogi states.

Bayelsa

In Bayelsa state, fear is rising that the 2023

flood and violence may disrupt the elections.

The fears are not misplaced because of the pe-

culiar terrain of Bayelsa State and the volatile

nature of its politics.

In 2022, Bayelsa State was one of the worst

hit states with 70 per cent of the state covered

with water while property worth millions, in-

cluding road infrastructure, was destroyed.

Checks indicated that with the Independent

National Electoral Commission (INEC), po-

litical parties and candidates already in election

mood with electioneering in full swing, the

recent warning by the National Emergency

Management Agency( NEMA) has created

palpable fears in the people.

Investigations by Saturday Sun revealed

that most coastal communities that suffer from

perennial flooding have since stopped all burial

ceremonies because of the water level. Also,

the water level has risen in the last 96 hours,

fuelling fears that flood could be upon the

people. The situation has not been helped with

the heavy rain that fell on Thursday October

12 which many feared could trigger the 2023

flooding.

However findings in communities that are

prone to flooding like Adagbabiri in Sagbama

Local Government Area, Odi in Kolokuma/

Opokuma Local Government Area, Otuoke

in Ogbia Local Government Area, Tombia ,

Polaku and Obogoro communities in Yena-

goa Local Government Area, and Akenfa,

Amarata, Akenfa and Agudama in Yenagoa

metropolis showed that the water level has not

given rise to any cause for alarm. The Resident

Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Obo Ef-

fanga has downplayed the effect of flooding on

the conduct of the election.

According to him INEC, has been conduct-

ing elections in Bayelsa for years and is aware

of the peculiar terrain for it to know how it can

plan to hold elections.

He noted that due to the constitutional provi-

sions for the conduct of the elections, INEC is

ready to overcome the challenges of flooding

to conduct elections in Bayelsa just like it con-

ducted elections during the COVID-19 period.

An environmentalist, Mr Morris Alagoa has expressed confidence that the 2023 flood from

recent reports would not be as terrible as that

of 2022.

“Even with the said release of water from

Lagdo Dam, I am still convinced beyond rea-

sonable doubt that Bayelsa State won’t be so

badly affected at the end of the day. We are

yet to hear that Lokoja in Kogi State has been

overwhelmed by the flood. We are yet to hear

that Onitsha has been inundated by the flood. It

takes more than a month for Bayelsa to get the

negative impacts of flooding after it hits Loko-

ja hard. It takes over two weeks before Bayelsa

State would feel the negative impacts, after it

has caused havoc in Onitsha, Anambra State.

“From the above and, considering the fact

that the flood would be receding anytime from

the middle of this month, October, a late arrival

of Lagdo Dam water would only flush into

the Atlantic Ocean without overflowing river

banks in Bayelsa state.’’

While the people are hopeful that the flood

would not have a devastating effect on the con-

duct of the elections, the same could not be said

of the threat of violence.

INEC had recently expressed deep con-

cern over the escalating security concerns in

Bayelsa State. The alarm by INEC is not an

exaggeration. The stakes are very high for the

Bayelsa State governorship election especially

between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

and the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The two parties are not strangers in political

contests and the fear is that the forthcoming

election could be a repeat of the 2019 contest

which left several people, including police of-

ficers, dead a few days to the election. Already

Governor Douye Diri, who is also the candi-

date of the PDP, and his main challenger, Ti- mipre Sylva of the APC have been locked in

bitter recriminations over threat of violence in

Nembe and Ogbia.

Diri had accused Sylva of enthroning vio-

lence in Opu- Nembe, Nembe Local Govern-

ment Area with a plan to make it spread to

Brass and Ogbia all in Bayelsa East Senatorial

District as a test run for what the opposition

party is plotting for the entire state.

Recently Diri had accused Sylva of plan-

ning to import thugs into Ayama- Ogbia being

a strong-hold of the PDP to cause mayhem. He

has therefore directed the security agencies to

keep its eyes on Sylva and his party. Sylva on

the other hand has fingered Diri in the turmoil

and reign of terror that ravaged Opu- Nembe

because he sees the place as the stronghold

of the APC and wants to destabilise it by all

means.

Just recently the Concerned People of Nem-

be called on the Federal Government to nip in

the bud alleged plans by PDP to import thugs

into Nembe under the guise of campaign be-

cause of its fixation to subjugate the people. In

August, the Inspector- General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun had to deploy a special team of

Mobile Policemen and SWAT to Opu- Nembe

following attacks on people believed to have

sympathy for the APC. Some suspects were

later arrested with arms and ammunition.

As it stands, the security agencies would

need to allay the fears of the electorate over

violence during the governorship election.

Kogi

In less than one month to the Kogi governor-

ship election, there are spates of violence being

reported across the state especially between

APC the ruling party and the Social Demo-

cratic party. Sometimes in August, a notorious

political thug aka Okwo, who was reputed to

be close to some powerful individuals in the

state, was killed. Okwo was in 2011 sentenced

to jail for a murder-related case but was said to

have been released along with some hardened

criminals on the promise that they would work

for some political groups in the state. The man

was accused of involvement in many violent

incidents in the state during the 2019 governor-

ship election, including the murder of some

political figures.

The man was captured recently and killed.

Also, within the last two months, the SDP

campaign office in Lokoja was razed down by

people suspected to be opposition thugs. The

candidate, Murtala Ajaka and the APC lead-

ers have accused each other of assassination

attempts.

There was a clash between the governor’s

convoy and that of the SDP candidate in Koto-

karfi in July which led to serious violence with

sporadic gunshots. Ajaka claimed that his vehi-

cle was targeted and that he barely managed to

escape assassination. However, the state gov-

ernment claimed he was the one who broke

into the governor’s convoy. Early this month,

another clash between the APC and SDP sup-

porters occurred in the Kotonkarfi which led to

the death of an APC lady supporter. The SDP

claimed the APC thugs came to the venue of

their rally and shot sporadically destroying

their chairs and canopies.

Last Saturday, five thugs allegedly belong-

ing to one of the political parties were arrested

by a military task force in Ayingba where they

were said to have caused mayhem and killing

two persons. All this has spread fear that the

coming election might be marred by insecurity.

Imo

Less than 30 days to the 11 November Imo

governorship polls, there may be voters apa-

thy as most eligible voters might not want to

risk their skins to come to cast their ballots for

their preferred candidate as a result of the spate

of violence across the state. The violence is

more noticeable in parts of Orlu and Okigwe senatorial zones which have continued to wit-

nessed unmitigated violent attacks by gunmen

masquerading as members of the Indigenous

People of Biafra (IPOB)and its affiliates, the

Eastern Security Network ( ESN).

In the last few weeks, the state has witnessed

more indiscriminate attacks by gunmen. Even

both security agencies and politicians have

not been spared. Recently, eight members of

a joint security taskforce on patrol in Umualu-

maku and Orieagu axis in Ehime Mbano coun-

cil area were attacked and killed by gunmen,

who proceeded to set their corpses ablaze.

During the Presidential and National As-

sembly polls held in February 25, Orsu Lo-

cal Government Area recorded less that 6,000

votes, as most residents have already fled their

communities, a consequence of the unrelent-

ing activities of gunmen who kill at will. And

those who had remained in their communities,

especially the elderly, could not vote for fear of

becoming victims of the “unknown gunmen.”

Also, those who had earlier registered to vote

in the 2023 polls could not do so as they aban-

doned their permanent voters cards with the

Independent National Electoral Commission

(INEC). The situation has not changed.

Similarly, it would require heavy deploy-

ment of security agents to assure the residents

of Ejemekuru, Awa, Agwa, Izombe, Orsu

Obodo communities in Oguta Local Govern-

ment Area because of the continuous violence

in the axis, as most police infrastructure in

those areas have been destroyed by gunmen.

These areas have remained a vortex of vio-

lence as rival gunmen have continued to make

these communities unsafe. There is the contin-

uous burning of the houses of perceived sup-

porters of the current administration and their

opponents. Two weeks ago, gunmen killed

three police officers in Ejemekuru community

which resulted in residents fleeing the com-

munity following reprisals by the operatives

of Imo State Police Command. The precari-

ous situation in Awo- Omama in Oru East Lo-

cal Government Area, Atta in Njaba, parts of

Orlu Local Government Area may affect the

forthcoming Imo governorship polls as most

residents have relocated to Owerri, the state

capital. The story is not different in Okigwe

senatorial zone, as parts of Onuimo, Obowo,

Okigwe Local Government Area in the Okig-

we zone have been taken over by gunmen. It

would be recall that the State Houses of As-

sembly election was marred by violence in

these areas forcing most eligible voters to flee .

However, most of the Local Government

Areas in Owerri Senatorial Zone are relatively

calm after the 2021 prison break which had

caused an upsurge of violence especially in

the Ogbaku, Nwaoriebu communities in the

Mbaitoli Local Government area and parts of

Orji, Amakaohia, Irete communities in Owerri

North Local Government Area of the state.