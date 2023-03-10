by Ajiri Daniels

By Gabriel Dike

Authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, and the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have extended students resumption date for academic activities to Tuesday, March 21st, 2023.

Both institutions had in compliance with the Federal Government directive asked students to go on break from February 22nd to Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 due to the presidential and national assembly elections on February 25th. Also, for the gubernatorial and state assembly polls on March 11th.

The extension of the resumption date to March 21st followed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) decision to shift the governorship and state assembly polls to Saturday, March 18th.

In a statement signed by UNILAG Head of Communication Unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, said the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola on behalf of the Senate approved that the resumption of academic activities be postponed to Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

She explained that other activities of the university, including inaugural lectures and meetings (excluding teaching) would continue as scheduled.

“The postponement of resumption to Tuesday, March 21, 2023, is due to the re-scheduling of the governorship and state Assembly elections from Saturday, March 11 to Saturday, March 18,” she stated.

According to her, the VC implored members of the university community to remain safe and security conscious as well as orderly, civil and responsible in utterances and engagements, online and offline.

In a similar statement, LASU management said the extension of academic break is in line with the Senate earlier decision based on the ministerial directive to VCs and heads of Inter University Centers to shut down due to the general elections.

It reads: “The Vice Chancellor and chairman of LASU Senate, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello has granted executive approval on behalf of the Senate for the extension of resumption date for academic activities to Tuesday, March 21st, 2023.

“This is in view of the rescheduling of the governorship and state Houses of Assembly general elections by INEC from Saturday, March 11th to Saturday, March 18th, 2023.”

The new directive asked students to resume on Tuesday, March 21st 2023 and that examinations would continue on Wednesday, March 22nd 2023.

In the statement the VC re-affirmed that other activities of the university would continue to run with particular reference to provision of skeletal services by staff members and other essential services by the university, and students, who have registered for their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) and have their polling unit (24 – 17 -05 – 065) at the open space at LASU gate would be allowed to exercise their franchise.