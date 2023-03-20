From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government has imposed a dawn to dusk curfew as part of efforts to avoid a breakdown of law and order in the state.

The decision to bar movement and keep people indoors came against the backdrop of mounting tension across the state ahead of the announcement of the results of the governorship elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A statement signed by Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba said that the decision was to prevent hoodlums and others from undermining peace and security in the state.

The statement advised the people of the state to remain indoors as security agents would not spare anyone or group bent on causing trouble in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission Collation Officer for the governorship elections, Ahmad Doko had earlier announced a two hour break to cross check the election results before the final declaration.

Daily Sun observed the presence of heavy security personnel across the state capital.