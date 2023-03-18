From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Most Kaduna voters have expressed happiness over early arrival of voting materials to their respective polling units.

Unlike the presidential and National Assembly elections where voting materials arrived too late in most areas, the governoship and State House of Assembly elections enjoyed early casting of votes.

However, there were low turnout of voters in several polling units across the State capital as at the time of filing this report.

When our Correspondent visited a polling unit at LGEA primary school, Narayi, Chikun local government area, few voters were seen on the queue to cast their votes.

A voter, Madam Rachael Nuhu said, “I don’t know why people are not many here, may be they will come out later, I cannot actually say. But I want to believe that many people are discouraged to vote again because of the presidential election results that INEC is being accused of taking side”.

Also, an elderly man, John Fwah on a queue at a primary school in Gonin Gora area of Kaduna city expressed happiness that the voting materials arrived early, but he was quick to add that, “I don’t know why there is low turnout, but I still believe that before the end of the voting exercise more people will turn out. As I speak with you some people have voted and left the place for their houses”.