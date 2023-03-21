From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) allegedly failed the integrity test in the conduct of last Saturday’s gubernatorial poll.

The PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who stated this, at a press briefing, yesterday, in Abuja, accused INEC officials of allegedly conniving with the chieftains of All Progressives Congress ( APC) and security agents to shortchange the opposition party.

Ayu alleged that the results been declared by the electoral body does not reflect the choice of voters, noting that results obtained directly from the polling units indicated that the PDP won in most of the states where the elections held.

He said: “Sadly, the announced results are not reflecting voter choices. Once more, INEC has failed the integrity test. Its officials have connived with chieftains APC and security agents to swindle the PDP out of its deserving electoral victories.

“Of particular note is the brazen plot by the APC and INEC to alter the results of the Adamawa State governorship election already won by the PDP candidate, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and give undeserving victory to the candidate of the APC. This is unacceptable. It is the rape of democracy, a frustration of the popular will. We will not accept such a travesty of justice.

“The same scenario has already played out in Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kebbi and Sokoto states, among others. In all these states, the illegal use of security agents to tip electoral victories in favour of the much-discredited APC was massive. We invite the INEC National Chairman, Mahmud Yakubu, to immediately do the needful.

“The ongoing brazen attempt to alter the electoral outcome in Adamawa State is particularly shocking. In spite of the manipulations by switching, doctoring and altering of figures by the APC and INEC, after the final tabulation, our candidate still defeated the APC candidate with over 35,000 clear and indisputable votes. But INEC is hellbent on denying the PDP victory.

“The PDP cautions INEC not to invest in chaos by engaging in this nefarious act. We remind INEC that the people of Adamawa already have the results of the election from all the polling units in the state. They are aware the PDP candidate won with about 35,000 votes; and as such, they will never accept any fictitious electoral outcomes generated from INEC’s offices in Abuja.

“The people of Adamawa State have spoken loudly and clearly in re-electing Governor Fintiri. They are already agitating over the unwarranted delay by INEC in announcing him winner in line with the results obtained from the polling units. We say to INEC: Don’t invest in anarchy.”