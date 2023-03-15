From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Some Igbo leaders and acclaimed leaders of Obi-dient movement in Katsina state have endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Umaru Dikko Radda, few days to the governorship and state houses of assembly elections.

A statement signed by the convener, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, indicated that the decision was taken after extensive and critical analysis of the qualities and characters of candidates in the election at enlarged meeting of the stakeholders held in Abuja.

He said: “for the future of Kastina state, we firmly believe that Dr. Radda, is the best qualified for the office of the executive Governor of the state, especially with his intellectual accomplishment, empathy for the younger generation, understanding of the economy and the fact that he has the experience of being the former Director General of SMEDAN, with uncompromised passion to consolidate on the achievements.

“Being the most viable candidate, we shall, in the best of today’s youths and coming generations, strive towards his election, as the Governor of Katsina State next weekend.

“At the meeting, we unanimously endorsed him as our governorship candidate for the coming governorship elections in Kastina. We came to this conclusion after due consultation and a nationwide sampling of opinions among CSOs, Igbo leaders, youths and Nigerian students in Katsina State. This was achieved, in addition to a thorough assessment of all he has done over the past seven years.”

The stakeholders said the chosen candidate is not only the best qualified among other opposition candidates, but he is also the most qualified in terms of practical potentials towards redressing issues of deep concern such as the rule of law and unemployment, and has consistently demonstrated deep passion for impactful economic policies.

“We all know a bit about his roles in developing and growing small and medium businesses and other policies targeting macro-economic stability and restoration of economic growth,

“We are therefore, passing a vote of confidence on Dr. Radda, because he is a vibrant young man, well articulated, energetic and technically sound to take up the baton from where Governor Aminu Masari will stop.

“We are in no doubt that he is best qualified to foster unity and quench the incessant banditry, intractable woes, revamp the educational sector in the state, bring about sustainable economic prosperity in the state by tackling poor access to social infrastructure, underdeveloped economic sector, lack of integration to national value chains, low-level of education and inadequate support for businesses in the state.”

He urged the people of Katsina state to vote for Dr. Radda, because he has established himself as a true leader, technocrat and economist with a proven track record.