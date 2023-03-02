

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has admitted that it will sacrifice some states during the forthcoming March 11 governorship election across the country.



The ruling party hinged the resolution to sacrifice some states on its resolve to allow democracy to flourish, stressing that the party is going to however ‘win all winnable.



Reacting to the readiness of the party ahead of the governorship election next Saturday, party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu said that it is not going to be total despite fielding candidates in almost all the states.



“By the grace of God, just as we won the presidency we are going to win. I would not say all the states because APC is not a greedy party. We will win all the winnable and will make some sacrifices where necessary, so that democracy can flourish,” Adamu noted.



Asked to assure Nigerians that the composition of cabinet will not be delayed unnecessarily, Adamu said: “We just got certificate of return on Wednesday, this is still a president elect, he’s not yet sworn in. I would not want to focus on what he will do. But you can rest assured whatever he will do will be in the best interest of the country.”



“Then, on the issue of states we ought to win but didn’t win, it’s the nature of things that you win some and lose some and the fact that we lost some major states, like Lagos, Kano, Katsina and even Nassarawa, Kaduna, you cannot be talking about democracy about evenness of representation at the same time looking for you must win everything.



“The fact that we lost this places and didn’t shed tears, did not cry foul, make us the real political party in this country. What moral justification is there for a party that won Lagos and felt it was a good game but loses place like Ekiti, and said the game is a bad one, it doesn’t make sense,” he quipped.



“With the strategic position of Lagos, strategic in terms of location, population in terms of economy in terms of political history and prestige, we lost and we didn’t run to the street crying but what is important is we got what we want, we got the presidency.



“They are gnashing their teeth, you can all see, it shows the level of immaturity, selfishness and lack of sense of judgment. And to put it in common parlance, they are not sportsmen nor are they lovable women. Those who are grateful to the blessings of God, God promises to multiply their fortunes.



“So we are grateful to Almighty God we’re no crying, we’re not complaining. And can assure you that the coming elections we will win again. But the facts that I must say it that what happen in the election was an eye opener, wee can’t deny that fact.



“We have learned some basic lessons on what has happened, but we appreciate the fact that we cannot win some states of the federation that ordinarily we would have wished we won them.



“But the fact that we lost them, or God gave us the ones that he blessed to deliver Mr. President to the APC we are more than grateful to Almighty God. We will do what we need to do and will not hesitate to do what we must do to ensure success in the governorship and House of Assembly elections.



“People are bound to interpret whatever happens in their own ways, their own understanding and the kind of state of mind they have their upbringing, we cannot deny them that. So, it is not for the purposes of this interview, to start passing judgments as to who did what and who didn’t do, the important thing is that we won,” he said.