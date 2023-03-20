From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris has won in 19 Local Government Areas out of 21 Council results declared by the various Returning Officers.

The state has 21 LGAs and 255 wards.

As at 11 :38 pm while the Returning Officer for the Governorship Collation center at the INEC office,Birnin Kebbi, Professor Yusuf Saidu from Usman Danfodio University Sokoto State collected all the results from EOs and ROs from the 21 LGAs,, APC Governorship candidate,Dr. Nasir Idris successfully won in 18 LGAs while his arch rival, General Aminu Bande won only in there LGAs.

The Returning Officer and REC Kebbi State,Barrister Ahmad Mamud presence at the presentation of the results while political parties agents, observers and journalists also witnessed the declaration.

The results declares are thus:–

Kebbi State Governorship election results

Aliero LGA

APC –11,126

PRP–18

PDP –15,828

LP–21.

Total Registered Voters– 53,794

Total accredited voters-27,370.

Total valid votes-27,074

Total votes Rejected-280

Total votes caste-27,354.

Bunza LGA

APC–11,630

PDP–16,209

PRP–67

LP–10

Total Registered voters–78,499

Total accredited voters–30,119

Total valid votes–28,177

Total votes caste–29,137

Rejected votes-960

Zuru LGA

APC –15,830

PDP –14,203

PRP –282

LP –674.

Total Registered Voters–109,392

Total accredited voters– 32,649

Total valid votes-31,502

Total votes caste-32,586

Rejected votes -1,084

Kalgo LGA

APC –11,799

PDP –10,422

PRP –282

Lp-08

Total Registered voters–55,179

Accredited voters–23,224

Total valid votes–22,721

Rejected -488

Total votes caste–23,209.

Suru LGA

APC –19,418

PDP-17,310

PRP -96

LP -05

Total registered voters -97,815

Accredited voters–37,513

Total valid votes- 36,936

Rejected votes -523

Total votes caste::37,459

Mayama LGA

APC -17,283

PDP –15,252

PRP..49

LP –01

Total registered voters –93,111

Total accredited voters–32,949

Total valid votes–32,632

Rejected –299

Total votes caste –32,931.

Augie LGA

APC –17,595

PDP –15,889

PRP –66

LP -07

Total Registered voters–77,254

Total accredited -34,203.

Total valid votes- 33,720

Total rejected –479

Total votes caste–34,199.

Gwandu LGA

APC –16,028

PDP -15,001

PRP –23

Lp–04

Total Registered voters–82,200

Total accredited –31,606

Total valid votes–31,165

Total rejected -481

Total votes caste –31,646.

Koko Besse

APC –13,138

PDP –10969

PRP –69

Jega LGA

APC –23,547

PDP –19,547

PRP –15

LP -11.

Total Registered voters–117,035

Total accredited voters–44,072

Total valid votes–43,212

Rejected votes –504

Total votes caste –43,716.

Argungu LGA

APC –23,692

PDP –29,530

PRP –217

LP -22

Total registered voters –139,492

Total accredited voters– 55,142

Total valid votes-53,843

Rejected votes –1,239

Total votes caste–55,082.

Yauri LGA

APC –15,131

PDP –14,241

PRP –436

LP –26

Total registered -76,656

Total accredited voters–30,977

Total valid votes–30,136

Rejected -832

Total votes caste–30,968

Fakai LGA

APC –11051

PDP –9689

PRP –133

LP –112

Total Registered voters-51,575

Accredited voters–22,105

Total valid votes -21,257

Rejected votes –848

Total votes caste –22,105.

BAGUDO LGA

APC -24,284

PDP –16,950

PRP -85

Lp-33.

Total Registered voters- 108,042

Accredited voters– 45,461.

Total valid votes –41,770

Total rejected –1,189

Total votes caste-42,959

AREWA LGA

APC –22,842

PDP –22,340

PRP –180

LP –28

Total Registered voters-110,002

Accredited voters–48,461

Total votes caste -46,318.

Total votes caste-48,461.

Sakaba LGA

APC –10,375

PDP -6,328

PRP –174

LP –105.

Total Registered voters-51,968

Accredited voters–17,629

Total valid votes -17,187

Rejected votes -384.

Total votes caste –17,564.

Dandi LGA

APC -29,239

PDP –17,720

PRP -119

LP –17.

Total Registered voters-98,935

Total accredited voters–39,222

Total valid votes–37,471

Rejected votes -1344

Total votes caste–38815

Shanga LGA

APC –14,682

PDP –12,637

PRP -73

LP -11.

Ngaski LGA

APC –12,767

PDP 12,705

PRP –79.

LP -62

Birnin Kebbi LGA

APC -52,613

PDP -32,406

PRP -550

LP -118

Dankowasagu LGA

APC -24,193

PDP -17,804

PRP -90

LP -240

