The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris has won in 19 Local Government Areas out of 21 Council results declared by the various Returning Officers.
The state has 21 LGAs and 255 wards.
As at 11 :38 pm while the Returning Officer for the Governorship Collation center at the INEC office,Birnin Kebbi, Professor Yusuf Saidu from Usman Danfodio University Sokoto State collected all the results from EOs and ROs from the 21 LGAs,, APC Governorship candidate,Dr. Nasir Idris successfully won in 18 LGAs while his arch rival, General Aminu Bande won only in there LGAs.
The Returning Officer and REC Kebbi State,Barrister Ahmad Mamud presence at the presentation of the results while political parties agents, observers and journalists also witnessed the declaration.
The results declares are thus:–
Kebbi State Governorship election results
Aliero LGA
APC –11,126
PRP–18
PDP –15,828
LP–21.
Total Registered Voters– 53,794
Total accredited voters-27,370.
Total valid votes-27,074
Total votes Rejected-280
Total votes caste-27,354.
Bunza LGA
APC–11,630
PDP–16,209
PRP–67
LP–10
Total Registered voters–78,499
Total accredited voters–30,119
Total valid votes–28,177
Total votes caste–29,137
Rejected votes-960
Zuru LGA
APC –15,830
PDP –14,203
PRP –282
LP –674.
Total Registered Voters–109,392
Total accredited voters– 32,649
Total valid votes-31,502
Total votes caste-32,586
Rejected votes -1,084
Kalgo LGA
APC –11,799
PDP –10,422
PRP –282
Lp-08
Total Registered voters–55,179
Accredited voters–23,224
Total valid votes–22,721
Rejected -488
Total votes caste–23,209.
Suru LGA
APC –19,418
PDP-17,310
PRP -96
LP -05
Total registered voters -97,815
Accredited voters–37,513
Total valid votes- 36,936
Rejected votes -523
Total votes caste::37,459
Mayama LGA
APC -17,283
PDP –15,252
PRP..49
LP –01
Total registered voters –93,111
Total accredited voters–32,949
Total valid votes–32,632
Rejected –299
Total votes caste –32,931.
Augie LGA
APC –17,595
PDP –15,889
PRP –66
LP -07
Total Registered voters–77,254
Total accredited -34,203.
Total valid votes- 33,720
Total rejected –479
Total votes caste–34,199.
Gwandu LGA
APC –16,028
PDP -15,001
PRP –23
Lp–04
Total Registered voters–82,200
Total accredited –31,606
Total valid votes–31,165
Total rejected -481
Total votes caste –31,646.
Koko Besse
APC –13,138
PDP –10969
PRP –69
Jega LGA
APC –23,547
PDP –19,547
PRP –15
LP -11.
Total Registered voters–117,035
Total accredited voters–44,072
Total valid votes–43,212
Rejected votes –504
Total votes caste –43,716.
Argungu LGA
APC –23,692
PDP –29,530
PRP –217
LP -22
Total registered voters –139,492
Total accredited voters– 55,142
Total valid votes-53,843
Rejected votes –1,239
Total votes caste–55,082.
Yauri LGA
APC –15,131
PDP –14,241
PRP –436
LP –26
Total registered -76,656
Total accredited voters–30,977
Total valid votes–30,136
Rejected -832
Total votes caste–30,968
Fakai LGA
APC –11051
PDP –9689
PRP –133
LP –112
Total Registered voters-51,575
Accredited voters–22,105
Total valid votes -21,257
Rejected votes –848
Total votes caste –22,105.
BAGUDO LGA
APC -24,284
PDP –16,950
PRP -85
Lp-33.
Total Registered voters- 108,042
Accredited voters– 45,461.
Total valid votes –41,770
Total rejected –1,189
Total votes caste-42,959
AREWA LGA
APC –22,842
PDP –22,340
PRP –180
LP –28
Total Registered voters-110,002
Accredited voters–48,461
Total votes caste -46,318.
Total votes caste-48,461.
Sakaba LGA
APC –10,375
PDP -6,328
PRP –174
LP –105.
Total Registered voters-51,968
Accredited voters–17,629
Total valid votes -17,187
Rejected votes -384.
Total votes caste –17,564.
Dandi LGA
APC -29,239
PDP –17,720
PRP -119
LP –17.
Total Registered voters-98,935
Total accredited voters–39,222
Total valid votes–37,471
Rejected votes -1344
Total votes caste–38815
Shanga LGA
APC –14,682
PDP –12,637
PRP -73
LP -11.
Ngaski LGA
APC –12,767
PDP 12,705
PRP –79.
LP -62
Birnin Kebbi LGA
APC -52,613
PDP -32,406
PRP -550
LP -118
Dankowasagu LGA
APC -24,193
PDP -17,804
PRP -90
LP -240
