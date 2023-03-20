From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Returning Officer for the Governorship election in Kebbi state, Professor Yusuf Saidu Usman of the Usmanu Danfodio University of Sokoto State has declared the election inclusive.

Usman,who made the declaration while making final announcement at the INEC Headquarters collation center, Birnin Kebbi,noted that the Polling units where votes were cancelled are higher.

About 91,829 votes were cancelled in 20 LGAs out of 21 LGAs according to Professor Usman.

He cited sections 51(2)(3) of the Electoral Act page 35 of 2022 which stated that when the number of cancelled votes are higher than the votes gathered by candidates,the Electoral Officer shall have the power to order the elections inconclusive.

“Based of this, by the power confere on me as the Returning of the Kebbi State Governorship election,I hereby declare this gubernatorial election inconclusive”, he said.

Earlier,he disclosed that the APC Governorship candidate,Dr Nasir Idris polled 388,258,while his arc rival, PDP candidate, General Aminu Bande polled 342,980.

He explained that total registered voters stood at 2,032041 with accredited voters stood at 766,367 respectively.

Usman said thar total valid votes were 742,234 with rejected votes were 28,204,total votes caste were 760,438 respectively.