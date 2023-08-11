From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Presidential Support Committee (PSC), has implored the new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahl Ganduje, to ensure that party wins the Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States governorship elections slated November 11.

National Chairman and Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi and Gideon Samani, in a statement yesterday, noted that the former Kano State governor should see his position of that of service to the party and the entire.

They, however, described Ganduje as an astute administrator, a reliable leader, and a grassroots politician with broad experience and leadership potential.

They said there ready to join forces with him in order to move the party further if called upon to serve.

“The Presidential Support Committee PSC congratulates Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for emerging as chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje is an astute administrator, a reliable leader, and

a grassroots politician with broad experience and leadership potentials leadership in order to achieve further success that can lead the party to an enviable position, Presidential Support Committee would avail itself and all its structures to lend support to it’s

“Our party is lucky to have a charismatic and astute leader, a shrew political administrator and a great achiever to lead it. His emergence at a time APC is working hard to ensure the victory of its governorship candidates in the forthcoming elections in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa and Edo States, is very important and a welcomed development.

“Dr. Ganduje is well experienced to lead our party to success in the forthcoming elections in the four states and we are confident, under his leadership our candidates would emerge victorious,” the statement read.

It continued: “Presidential Support Committee (PSC) therefore assured the Chairman of our absolute and unalloyed support of all its members, adding that it has worked for the APC in previous elections that resulted in the success of former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 and in the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and would continue to work for the party in future elections.

“We believed that the former governor will lead the party to the promise land and also engage all stakeholders in the management of the party.”