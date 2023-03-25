By Henry Akubuiro

The Labour Party candidate in the last governorship election in Enugu State, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, has commended the Enugu people for voting overwhelmingly for transformational change in the February 25 and March 18, 2023, elections, “despite the determination of a handful of inelegant elements to change the course of history,” even as he promised to retrieve his stolen mandate.

Hon. Edeoga, who lost to Mr Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Enugu State governorship election, said apart from winning majority votes in the presidential election, the support of the Enugu electorate also made the Labour Party win seven of the eight federal constituencies in the state and two of the three senatorial seats.

He said it was the same wind of change that continued across the state on Saturday, March 18, 2023, when the people participated in the governorship and House of Assembly polls, “which made them vote clearly for Labour Party candidates in the legislative election, for they wanted the legislators to work harmoniously with the Labour Governor of Enugu State.

In his words, “that explained why 14 out of the 24 seats in the House of Assembly went to the Labour Party, translating to two-thirds majority in the votes to enable the Labour Governor to deliver the goods effectively and efficiently to the Enugu people.

Assuring that his stolen mandate would be restored, he said: “The desperation of a coterie of politicians in the state working in cahoots with a handful of compromised Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officers to toy with the destiny of a great people cannot succeed.

“These persons cannot be allowed to subvert the will of millions of our people. The people’s will is supreme. Our team of dedicated and competent lawyers has been instructed to take the appropriate legal steps to restore the people’s mandate to me and the Labour Party.”

Lamenting that the Labour Party had been the subject of vicious attacks by cowardly and reactionary forces in different parts of the country simply because it represented change and a new social order, he accused INEC of taking four days to “engage in creative vote allocation before declaring the so-called result of the governorship election which the whole of Enugu State and the entire nation had rejected.”

He pleaded with Enugu people to go about their normal business and allow the judiciary, which had restored stolen mandates in the past, to do its job.

He noted: “We have great confidence in the Nigerian judiciary. The judiciary has restored stolen mandates in a number of instances and has consequently proved to be the last hope of the people.”

He thanked Nigerians from different walks of life for their tremendous support, especially the Enugu people for their solidarity, including the Nigerian Labour Congress, the Nigerian Bar Association, the Nigerian Medical Association, the business community, the market associations, the religious community, students, the academic community, civil service members, and the media, which he described as his primary constituency.

He said his confidence in the Nigerian possibility was once again rekindled by that solidarity.