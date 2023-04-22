From Okwe Obi, Abuja

National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabaji Sani, has boasted that his party would win the state in the forthcoming governorship poll.

Sani, who stated this during the presentation of certificate of return to the party’s governorship candidate, Julius Elukpo, recently in Abuja, noted that the confluence state should not be allowed in the hands of half-measured academic capacities.

He described Elukpo as distinguished Nigerian imbued with many parts, who would dislodge the clueless and banal administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that has ruined the state these odd eight years.

He said: “Before I present the Certificate of Return, permit me to say a little on the personage of our candidate.

“Chief Dr Julius Elukpo a very distinguished Nigerian imbued with many parts: a political colossus, a legal luminary, who is knowledgeable and willing to reengineer Kogi State.

In addition, Chief Elukpo is an astute politician, a man with deep passion for his people.

“He is ingenious, incorruptible, trustworthy and accommodating.

Through the instrumentality of Chief Elukpo, ADP will dislodge the clueless and banal administration of the APC that has ruined the state these odd eight years.

“Kogi State, fondly called the Confluence State, is on our mind.Those of you that are conversant with history will recall that it was the gateway to western civilisation of the Niger Area and the CapitaI City of Iron and Steel.

“Apart from being a gateway in the old and precolonial days, the state is today the link between the northern and southern parts of our dear country.

“It therefore occupies a strategic place and should be administered by the best of hands, such as I present to you today.

“A state endowed with very vital natural and human resources should not be left in the hands of half-measured academic capacities. Chief Elukpo is the brain that Kogi State needs now.

“After this ceremony, our campaigns will commence in earnest and l beseech us all to join hands with ADP as we work toward liberating the Confluence State.”

Also, the party’s candidate, said he was on the ground and, that he understands the yearnings of the people.