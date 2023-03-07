

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja



All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has admitted that cash scarcity drastically affected the party’s outing during the presidential election.



He spoke during a meeting with the governorship candidates of the party at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja ahead of this weekend’s governorship and State Assembly election held .



The former governor of Nasarawa state, in his opening remarks lamented that the plans and preparations by the ruling party ahead of the election was not clinically concluded.



He emphatically noted that there was problem with the disbursement of funds, quipping that money released could not get to the people billed to execute certain responsibilities.



His words: “The problems that confronted us require some additional helping hand to overcome. The actual plan and preparation for the election itself can’t be said to have been concluded fairly well.



“There are places we have problems as we talk about money not being in circulation as it should be, to enable the candidates to confront the elections properly.



“There are problems with money being approved by some states and up till now the money has not reached them, but they have reason to believe that there is some kind of arrangements for them.



“And then there are some kind of local problems, last minutes problems of maybe people who are supposed to be leaders of the parties are not playing along or some APC leaders campaigning for other parties within the state for the election.



“These I thought are some of the problems I think need quick intervention. But we will hear this from the horse mouth of the people who are primarily bearing the brunt of the elections.



“Hearing from them will give us a better approach we will have in collaboration with our governors to see how best to address these issues before the election.



“We intend to make it a very short meeting to be able to go back to the trenches and face the problems at the moment,” he said.



In attendance include Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta state candidate, Hyacinth Alia, Benue state among many others.