…Appoints caretaker Committee

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The national leadership of Accord has dissolved the party’s executive council in Oyo State for endorsing Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a second term in office.

The letter dissolving the state executive council was signed by the party’s National Chairman, Muhammad Nalado, and copies of the letter were sent to the National Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu; Oyo State Resident Electoral Commission, Oyo State Commissioner of Police, the Director of Department of State Security, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC),

The letter, entitled: Dissolution of Oyo State Executive of Accord, read in part: “We wish to bring to the knowledge of the Commission that the State Executives of our great party ‘ACCORD’ Oyo State Chapter has been dissolved with immediate effect due to Anti-Party Activities and Gross misconduct by the State Excos. This decision was taken during an emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of our great party held on the 8 March, 2023 at the National Secretariat Abuja.

“However, the following members of the party has been appointed as the Caretaker Committee to oversee the affairs of the party pending when the State Congress Elections would be held;

“Alh. Isiaka Salami, Caretaker Chairman; Mr. Bashiru Ayobami. Secretary; Hon Fatai Salawu, Mrs Bimpe Martins, Hon Ayodele Oyajide as members.

“We urge the Commission to kindly give this Caretaker Committee necessary attention/cooperation they may require. Please, accept the assurances of our highest esteem.”