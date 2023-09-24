…..Urge God-Fearing Judgment in Governorship Election Dispute

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In anticipation of the forthcoming governorship election petition tribunal judgment in Nasarawa State, a gathering of over 1,000 women representing various religious organizations from all 13 Local Government Areas of the state convened for a solemn prayer rally, appealing for peace and a just, God-fearing verdict.

Draped in somber black attire, on on Saturday in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital, the women sang emotional hymns in Hausa and held placards bearing impassioned messages during the rally. Their collective plea was for divine intervention to ensure a tribunal judgment free from ethnic, religious, and political biases.

The focus of their prayers was on the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. David Ombugadu. These women asserted that he had garnered overwhelming support from the electorate during the election held on March 18, 2023.

Hanatu John, the leader of the Nasarawa Women Coalition for Justice, spoke after the prayer session, expressing unwavering confidence that their prayers, offered under the scorching sun, would guide the tribunal judges towards delivering justice to the state’s residents on the judgment day.

“All residents of the state, including members of the All Progressives Congress, are aware that the PDP candidate, Dr. David Ombugadu, won the March 18, 2023 election, not the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Sule, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission,” stated Hanatu John.

She continued, “These women, numbering over 1,000 and representing various faiths, have voluntarily congregated from all corners of the state to pray for the candidate to whom the residents of the state entrusted their mandate. They are weary of the APC-led government’s rule and no longer wish to be misled, which is why they stand here today in solidarity with the PDP.”

In a final appeal, she urged the tribunal and the judiciary to uphold justice on the judgment day. She called for a thorough review of the election results collected from all 13 LGAs of the state and the announcement of the rightful winner of the governorship election.

Recall that this development stems from Dr. Ombugadu’s legal challenge against Governor Abdullahi Sule following the declaration of Sule as the victor in the March 18, 2023, governorship election in Nasarawa State. The tribunal judgment now holds the key to the resolution of this political dispute.