From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Association of Igbo Town Unions (ASITU), has called for peaceful poll as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducts governorship elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states tomorrow.

This is even as ASITU has urged INEC to use the polls to redeem its image among Nigerians and the international community by organizing a free, fair and credible election.

National President of ASITU, Chief Emeka Diwe who made the urge, stated that most Nigerians see INEC as an interested party in every election because of its failure to keep promises of organizing free, fair and credible elections in the country, despite the introduction of technological innovations in election management.

Does faulted the roles played by INEC during the last presidential election and other elections in Imo State and in other parts of the federation, where he said election results declared by the electoral umpire hardly reflected the will of the people.

The Association urged INEC to use the three governorship polls as an opportunity to maintain neutrality, redeem its image and prove to Nigerians and the international community that it can organize a free, fair, credible and acceptable election.

“INEC has a big task to ensure that it redeems its image and cleanse itself of the very negative impression Nigerians and the international community have about it. It behooves on this electoral institution to maintain its neutrality and discharge its duty without fear or favour with the fear of God.

“The role played by INEC in the last presidential election and other elections in Imo State and across Nigeria, rightly or wrongly, has made many Nigerians to see INEC as an interested party; hence INEC as a veritable institution must use this opportunity to prove Nigerians wrong.

ASITU charged all political parties involved in the three governorship elections to eschew violence, ballot box stuffing and snatching, vote buying and other election irregularities that have become synonymous with elections in Nigeria.

ASITU also urged the security agencies, political parties and their members not to allow themselves to be used as willing tools to subvert the electoral process.