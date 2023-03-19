From Paul Orude Bauchi

Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has suffered a loss in his Local Government Area, Bogoro, to Governor, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the official results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the PDP gubernatorial candidate who is the incumbent polled a total of 16,598 votes, while the All Progressives Congress APC gubernatorial candidate Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar (retd) scored 10,436 votes in Bogoro.

Furthermore, in the Bogoro State Assembly Constituency, the PDP and its candidate, Musa Nagwada, won with 13,934 votes, defeating the APC and its candidate, Bulus Iliya, a former Legislative aide to Yakubu Dogara, who got 12,887 votes.

Following the announcement of the results, there was jubilation, and Hon Markus Bitrus Lusa led hundreds to the residence of former Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof Sulaiman E. Bogoro, who described the victory as sweet.

Bogoro is the home LGA of the former speaker.