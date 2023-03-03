From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang has urged Plateau people to vote Barr. Caleb Mutfwang of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Members of the State House of Assembly at the March 11 governorship election in the interest and security of Plateau people.

He appreciated Plateau people for voting massively for the Senate and House of Representatives seats and urged them to repeat same in the next election in the interest of growth and development.

Jang in a press statement on Friday said the outcome of the presidential election may not be the true reflection of the wishes and aspiration of Nigerians and urged the people to come out enmass and vote in the next election.

“The Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are almost here, and it is hoped that urgent steps will be taken to close the ranks, shelve all differences, and pursue the election as a common front. The manipulated presidential poll should propel us to do what is right to put all our candidates on a winning streak.

“We should not allow our emotions to overtake our sense of purpose at this time; the successes achieved in the past election must be the driving force for more outstanding achievements in the forthcoming polls, which are, indeed, local. Having secured 5 out of 8 House of Representatives positions and 2 Senatorial positions already in the kitty with a third on the horizon, we should be working hard to install a Governor and a House of Assembly who will join hands to stand for the interest of our dear state.” He stated.

Jang reminded citizens of the pains and agony the state went through under APC in the last eight years and said Plateau people cannot afford to go through same agony in the next four years.

“Let us, therefore, vote for a Governor who will have the backing of the State and National Assembly members in pursuing the interests of the Plateau people. The time to act is now! The decision to build a virile Plateau where unending peace reigns is ours to make. We must not sit on the fence; we must defend our heritage, not just for ourselves but for our children and the on-coming generations.

“Therefore, I call on the people of Plateau to come out in their numbers on Saturday, March 11th , to vote for the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, and other candidates of the party for State House of Assembly elections. We must all vote and protect our votes; remember, they can only rig the election when the votes are not watched.

“I call on all including, the Obidents not to lose faith but join hands with the PDP to redeem our heritage. We must insulate Plateau by voting for the PDP and must force INEC to make our votes count. No retreat No surrender.” He state.

Jang urged INEC, security and other election stakeholders to do what is right by correcting the shortcoming experienced during the presidential election.