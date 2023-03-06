From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Professionals and businessmen from Akwa-Ibom State have restated their support for the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) candidate in the March 11 gubernatorial poll, Pastor Umo Eno.

The group, under the aegis of Professionals for Development in Akwa Ibom State, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Ufot Akan Umoren, urged the people of the state to rally round Eno. He noted that voting for the PDP candidate is only way to sustain the peace and development, the state has enjoyed under Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Umoren stated that he Akwa Ibom Professionals, an umbrella association of hundreds of thousands of Akwa Ibom of professionals, businessmen and employers of labour from across the 31 Local Government Areas of the State,

have resolved to “pull their weight, rally their members and the people of Akwa Ibom State to deliver a sweeping victory for Pastor Eno at the polls.”

According to him, ‘it is imperative to note that from all indices the people of Akwa Ibom State have reached a wider consensus to elect Pastor Eno as the next Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“It is a clear that Pastor Eno, having been imparted upon by Governor Udom Emmanuel, is best prepared and equipped to ensure the consolidation and continuation of the laudable achievements of the governor.

“Pastor Eno as Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources under Governor Udom has excellently learnt the ropes of people-oriented and development-driven governance and shown the desired capacity to effectively manage the affairs of a State like Akwa Ibom.

“We therefore urged the people of the State to jettison all personal, sectional and even political interests and join hands to move the State forward by voting in Pastor Eno as the next Governor of the State come March 11, 2023”.