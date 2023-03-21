From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Human rights and pro democracy groups and some stakeholders in Abia State has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against accepting the controversial Obingwa Local Government Area result alleged to have been manipulated.

According to a statement they released in Owerri on Tuesday ,signed by Damian Ogudike,State coordinator Abia Stakeholders Forum(ASF)Nelson Nwafor,Abia Civil Society Network on Equity and Justice(ACSNEJ) as well as well as Nwogu Chukwudi,President, Abia Stakeholders Forum(ASF) they noted that if INEC does not properly address the situation, it could lead to crisis in the State.

The Groups claimed that incontrovertible evidence from the outcome of the polls has shown that the majority of the people of Abia State spoke in loud voices with their votes on whom they want to represent them in government from the Presidential, National and State Assembly polls last Saturday.

They however called on INEC to resist any form of pressure or inducement in accepting the results procured from a particular Local Government Area and therefore save the commission and its agents from public disgrace “with its attendant consequences” which it feared may literally set the State on fire.

“Tension is building up already across different parts of the state by the restive youths who are not taking chances these days in allowing their mandate to be stolen by any political actor or parties. The desperation to take power by hook or crook being exhibited by some forces leaves much to be desired while those who read the signs of the present times don’t need any prophet or seer to tell them that things have changed.

“It is our unshaken position that input legitimacy should not be toyed with at any time in the democratic process as the process through which a public official emerges into public office is very much vital as to also what the public person does in office after getting power.

“Subverting the peoples’ will in a brazen manner and resort to the provocative slogan “If not satisfied, go to court” will not be accepted anymore in Abia State. The people deserve the kind of a leader they gave their consent to, through the democratic process of voting and no more shall they be deprived of this their guaranteed democratic rights.

“To do the contrary poses serious danger to the society and we implore INEC and other desperate politicians to avoid setting Abia state on fire by their actions or inactions. Let the outcome of the final result be a reflection of the wish of the electorates who braved all odds to come out and exercise their franchise” they stated.