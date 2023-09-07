By Merit Ibe

Eat ‘N’ Go Africa, the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Yogurt has partnered with Slum2School Africa, a non-profit organization, to launch “The Superhero Campaign.”

The campaign launch, held in Lagos recently, aims to support the education of 10 million children in Africa’s underserved communities within the next 10 years.

In his remarks, Mr. Patrick McMicheal, CEO of Eat ‘N’ Go Africa, reiterated the quick service restaurant giant’s unwavering commitment to the campaign’s success, highlighting its potential impact on the targeted communities. He expressed his belief that education was the most powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and empowering future generations.

“We see ourselves as superheroes with a mission to transform the lives of these children. Through education, we can provide them with the skills and knowledge they need to build a brighter future,” he said.

For six years, Eat ‘N’ Go has continued to work with Slum2School to invest in the future of Africa. Through the partnership, Eat ‘N’ Go is bringing hope, inspiration and real change to African children’s lives.

Utilizing its nearly 200 stores across Nigeria, Eat ‘N’ Go will continue to raise funds to provide quality education to empower underprivileged children to become the superheroes of their own lives.

The foundation of the Superhero Campaign lies in a comprehensive strategy that encompasses scholarship initiatives to fuel ambition, learning centers to nurture growth, the empowerment of educators to spark curiosity and holistic support that covers academics, health and psychosocial aspects.

On his part, Otto Orondaam, founder/CEO of Slum2School Africa, said: “This day signifies an extraordinary milestone as we introduce the Superhero Campaign. Guided by the unwavering support of our superheroes, we are steadfast in rewriting the destinies of countless children, granting them the invaluable gift of education and the opportunities they so richly deserve.”

Eat ‘N’ Go Africa and Slum2School Africa believe that with the collective efforts of “Superheroes” from all walks of life, the lives of underprivileged children can be transformed whilst paving the way for a brighter future across the African continent.

The two partners envision an Africa where every child possesses the key to unlocking their potential, access to quality education and an environment conducive for growth.