By Vivian Onyebukwa
A leading corn starch brand Checkers Custard, and
one of the Nigeria’s educational kiddies show, Turtle
Taido Game Show, announced a strategic partner-
ship with a sponsorship deal that will bring an excit-
ing combination of nourishment and wholesome
content to all children.
Speaking at the contract signing ceremony,
the Managing Director of Checkers Africa, Karan
Checker described Turtle Taido and Checkers Cus-
tard as household names. “As Turtle Taino strives in
unique ways to help in the mental development of
children, give them wholesome education and also
inculcate morals in them, so is Checkers Custard
providing not just the energy but nourishment
for the children with highest quality, healthy and
wholesome food that comes in different and exciting
flavours. With this, the reasons for this strategic
partnership are obvious and the alignment of Check- ers Custard and Turtle Taido Game Show fits snugly.
It is the perfect panacea for well rounded children’s
development in Nigeria. This is our own contribu- tion to the future-the children,” Checker said.
In his remarks, the creator and executive pro- ducer of Turtle Taido Game Show, Muyiwa Kayode,
noted that the partnership will enhance their capacity in terms of producing new series constantly. “It
is bringing this highly informative programme to all the cranny of the country so that every child will
enjoy the programme,” Kayode said.
The brand head of marketing, Checkers
Custar, Timothy Ogundele, described the deal
as a match made in heaven.
He said,: “We are making sure we play
our own part in the society. The children
are the leaders of tomorrow. Entertainment,
education and good nourishment are very
important ground development in the lives of
the children.”
Turtle Taido Game Show is an educa-
tional programme that tests the knowledge of
contestants based on the learning adventures
of the cartoon character Turtle Taido. The
show features primary school kids with each
episode having two schools to contest against
each other. Each school is represented by a
pupil randomly picked by “Turtle Taido mascot
among the attendees. Winners, runners-up
and all the attending kids go away with gifts.
The contract signing which took place at
the head office Checkers Custard at Mushin,
Lagos, was attended by a number of schools in
Lagos. They included pupils from Solid Foun-
dation Private School, Aguda; Turning Point
School, Isolo; and ECWA School, Mushin.
The show airs on several television net-
works.