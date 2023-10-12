By Vivian Onyebukwa

A leading corn starch brand Checkers Custard, and

one of the Nigeria’s educational kiddies show, Turtle

Taido Game Show, announced a strategic partner-

ship with a sponsorship deal that will bring an excit-

ing combination of nourishment and wholesome

content to all children.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony,

the Managing Director of Checkers Africa, Karan

Checker described Turtle Taido and Checkers Cus-

tard as household names. “As Turtle Taino strives in

unique ways to help in the mental development of

children, give them wholesome education and also

inculcate morals in them, so is Checkers Custard

providing not just the energy but nourishment

for the children with highest quality, healthy and

wholesome food that comes in different and exciting

flavours. With this, the reasons for this strategic

partnership are obvious and the alignment of Check- ers Custard and Turtle Taido Game Show fits snugly.

It is the perfect panacea for well rounded children’s

development in Nigeria. This is our own contribu- tion to the future-the children,” Checker said.

In his remarks, the creator and executive pro- ducer of Turtle Taido Game Show, Muyiwa Kayode,

noted that the partnership will enhance their capacity in terms of producing new series constantly. “It

is bringing this highly informative programme to all the cranny of the country so that every child will

enjoy the programme,” Kayode said.

The brand head of marketing, Checkers

Custar, Timothy Ogundele, described the deal

as a match made in heaven.

He said,: “We are making sure we play

our own part in the society. The children

are the leaders of tomorrow. Entertainment,

education and good nourishment are very

important ground development in the lives of

the children.”

Turtle Taido Game Show is an educa-

tional programme that tests the knowledge of

contestants based on the learning adventures

of the cartoon character Turtle Taido. The

show features primary school kids with each

episode having two schools to contest against

each other. Each school is represented by a

pupil randomly picked by “Turtle Taido mascot

among the attendees. Winners, runners-up

and all the attending kids go away with gifts.

The contract signing which took place at

the head office Checkers Custard at Mushin,

Lagos, was attended by a number of schools in

Lagos. They included pupils from Solid Foun-

dation Private School, Aguda; Turning Point

School, Isolo; and ECWA School, Mushin.

The show airs on several television net-

works.