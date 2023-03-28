…Call for govt intervention

By Henry Uche

The people of Niger delta have lamented over perennial environmental pollution and other unwholesome activities of International Oil Companies (IOC) operating in the region, which has not only subjected them (host communities) to undue hardship but made them appear hapless.

At the People’s Dialogue for Environmental Justice and Climate Action, held in Delta, the communities yelled that they have lost their ancestral lands, loss of livelihoods, loss of biodiversity and environmental degradation.

Put together by a Civil Society Organization, Connected Advocacy, its Director, Prince Israel Orekha, revealed that the Session was targeted at Strengthening Local Movement Building Space’s to demand environmental Justice from Fossil-Fuel Colonialism, expansion and exploitation In Niger Delta region.

According to the groups, the cry of the Goa community in Ogoni and other host communities seems to fall on deaf ears as the prolonged disregard on the plight of the people and other forms of injustices still continue.

Orekha said, “This issue has been for long. There is loss of cultural relevance and beliefs due to foreigners invasion and interference.

“The Advocacy Group, the traditional rulers, oil host community leaders, women leaders, and youth leaders and others are still condemning the same thing – environmental injustice.

“We are training local and community people on strengthening local movements and building spaces to demand environmental justice.

“The training sessions were on environmental monitoring, smart advocacy tools for environmental justice, and how to build a non-violent environmental justice movement. The training aimed to enable local communities to advocate for and demand freedom from pollution, environmental degradation, and exploitation”

He maintained that the impact of oil exploration in the communities was unbecoming, which includes: Community crises, environmental degradation, diversion of monetary benefits, intimidation from the traditional rulers, non-compliance with environmental multilateral agreements.

Others are: climate change issues, pollution, denial of social responsibilities, excessive flooding, divestment plans by the IOC from the region, and an increase in the high cost of living due to poor agricultural produce.

“The imperative of smart advocacy tools for environmental justice, evidence-based collective efforts and strategies were targeted on decision-makers and polluters. The training focused on influencing the actions, programs, and policies of the IOCs and governments toward environmentally friendly interventions, fulfilling the agreement for the protection of the earth, people, and planets” he added.

Similarly, an advocate for good governance, Cadmus Atake-Enade, who spoke on environmental monitoring tools for mitigating the danger of fossil-fuel (oil and gas) extraction in the local communities, encouraged participants to monitor their environment through air, water, and soil pollution, and biodiversity issues.

“The tools for monitoring the physical environment are: Pens, pencils, cameras, whistles, among others. Moreover we need to document our findings and evidence. We want to enhance people’s voices to mobilize for action to end fossil-fuel colonialism, expansion and exploitation” he stressed.