From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Ndokwa Youth Alive Progressive Forum (NYAPF) has sent a save our soul message to the relevant authorities to prevail on the management of Mid-Western Oil and Gas Company Limited, to urgently clear the chemical waste it purportedly dumped on farmlands in Umusadege-Ogbe, Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The youth body urged the company to

immediately engage the affected land owners and families on how to remediate the damage caused by it’s activities.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group gave the company seven days “publish the method of remediation and the community should be involved.”

In the said statement by its chairman, Ozegbe Adoh and secretary, Odanike Justice, the group also alleged the increasing spate of oil spillage from activities of the company in the area.

They called on the state government to mandate the company to obey the relevant environmental laws “to avert the impeding health challenges arising from the activities of the operation of the said company.”

It stressed the need to save the huge agricultural and economic plants within the environment.

“Following the negligence of the environment laws by Mid-Western Oil and Gas operating within our community, this has enabled the said company to dump and pump chemical waste into our farmlands resulting to health challenges, destroying the various economic trees and plants within our community land

“Very recently, Mid-Western Oil and Gas Company Limited decided to channel their chemical waste into our farm land killing all the crops,” the statement said.