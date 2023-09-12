From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A group, Ogbakha-Edo, has expressed concern that the seven local government areas of Edo South Senatorial District are included in the Edo State Government decision to implement 1979 Law which empowers the government to create Traditional Councils for 18 Local Government Councils in the state.

In a statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Prof. Sam Guobadia and Dr. A . O Izekor, respectively, the group warned that “if the state government presses ahead with its plan, it has the consequences of completely eroding the traditional structure and cohesion of Edo South as epitomised and symbolised by the Benin Monarchy and Chieftaincy institution.

“No Benin person worthy of being called a Benin can standby and allow such monumental desecration of our revered traditional institution.

The seven local government areas that constitutes Edo South Senatorial District are Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba-Okha, Ovia South West, Ovia North East, Uhunmwonde and Orhionmwon.

Ogbakha-Edo stated that despite the creation of the said seven local government areas, the Oba of Benin remains the only traditional ruler in all the seven local government areas comprising Edo South Senatorial District.

“The Oba of Benin exercises his traditional ruler-ship across all the seven local government areas by himself and through chiefs appointed by him.

“There are different categories of chiefs appointed by the Oba of Benin, with the Enigie being one of the categories.

” The Enigie are appointed by the Oba of Benin as his representatives in the various towns and communities where they function across each of the seven local government areas in Edo South Senatorial District.

“The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) is the competent traditional body through which the Oba of Benin exercises his power and authority throughout the Benin Kingdom.

“The chiefs of Benin Kingdom (including the Enigie) are all under the power and authority of the Oba, and the competence of the BTC. The chiefs cannot be constituted into any separate traditional council in the seven local government areas of Edo South, by whatever name called.

“The decision of the Edo State Government to create traditional councils in each local government area in Edo South amounts to constituting parallel traditional councils to compete with and function side by side with the existing Benin Traditional Council when the Oba of Benin is the only traditional ruler in the whole Edo South Senatorial District, and therefore the only traditional ruler in Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba-Okha, Ovia South West, Ovia North East, Uhunmwonde and Orhionmwon local government areas”, the group said.

Agbakha-Edo further argued that Since the Oba of Benin is the only traditional ruler in the each of the local government areas of Edo South, it is incongruous for the Edo State Government to press on with its plan to establish new traditional councils in Edo South to co-exist with the existing Benin Traditional Council.

“The often cited section 45 of the Local Government and Chiefs Edict, 1979 which appears to be the sole provision upon which the Edo State Government purports to act, does not envisage establishment of traditional councils in the local government areas comprising Edo South Senatorial District. Instead, the section relates only to other senatorial districts of the state where there are more than one traditional rulers in the local government areas within those senatorial districts.

“In consequence of the above, Oghakha-Edo hereby calls on the Edo State Government to reverse its decision as it affects Edo South Senatorial District, since there is only one traditional ruler in all the seven local government areas within the District, and that is the Oba of Benin. The state government does not need to await the outcome of any judicial process to reverse itself. As a government manned by human beings who can be given to error, there is nothing shameful for the Edo State Government to concede that in this particular instance, an innocent mistake has been made to include the local government areas in Edo South within the purview of the decision.

“Ogbakha-Edo is convinced that it is only by reversing itself that the Edo State Government can demonstrate candour and manifest its desire for the sustenance of peace and tranquillity in Edo South Senatorial District and across the state, while maintaining respect for our revered traditional institution”, the statement added.

Recall that the Edo State Government had in statement dated August 11th 2023 and signed by Secretary to the State Government, announced plan to implement 1979 law by which each local government area including those in Edo South Senatorial District will each have a traditional council.

According the government, this is to ensure that all traditional rulers in the 18 local government areas of the state will receive monthly allowances to administer their domains.