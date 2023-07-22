By Zika Bobby

The infamous video recording of former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, allegedly receiving a bribe has been making a fresh round on social media platforms in the last few days, drawing the ire of the general public anew. This comes in the wake of recent speculations suggesting that the former governor is in contention for a ministerial position or the chairmanship of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Datok Pam, representative of Patriotic Nigerian Thinkers, (PNT), an independent group, in a statement said since the return of the video, many Nigerians who were already raising eyebrows in response to speculations of Ganduje’s possible appointment have voiced their reservation and unease at the development,” he said.

Pam said the resurfaced video has been trending in Twitter, as many were not happy with the development.

A Twitter user described the development as “disheartening,” adding: “We need leaders who inspire trust, not those embroiled in corruption allegations. In the midst of intense focus on the presidency and the ruling party, discussions about the potential appointment of Ganduje to a ministerial position or party chairmanship persist, sparking a growing chorus of voices demanding utmost transparency and accountability.

As public attention remains riveted on these developments, the clamour for a clear and honest decision echoes louder than ever before,” Pam said.