From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Pro-democracy group, the Natives, has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima to reach out to presidential candidates of other political parties in the 2023 presidential election.

The group particularly appealed to Tinubu to explore every avenue to reach out to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of Labour Party as he did to former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP.

Addressing a press conference, yesterday, in Abuja, Supreme Leader of the group, Smard Edwards said it was important to reach out to all the candidates in an effort to grow and unify the country.

He said the first burden on the new leadership is to free Nigeria from those that have held it bound by fleecing its resources and impoverishing the people.

“President Tinubu has set to serve, he will make bold decisions, he will consult and will be fair, we trust he will reach out to Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi and he has already reached out to Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. We can all build this nation together and the solutions rest in all of us. It is not only about elections, its about our history, our bond, the people, the parties, the policies, the progress is all directed towards better life for all Nigerians home and abroad,” he said.