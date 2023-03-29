Says it’s the turn of the North West

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group, National Youth Coalition for Good Governance, has said that it is the turn of the North West to produce the Senate President while tipping Senator Jibrin Barau of the All Progressives Congress to lead the 10th parliament when inaugurated.

This, the group said, is to entrench fairness, equity and justice in the next National Assembly, declaring that the cap rightly fit the re-elected senator representing the Kano North Senatorial District

The Chairman of the group, Ibrahim Mayaki, in a statement released to journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday, noted that although Senator Barau was yet to publicly declare his interest to run for the coveted seat, the Senate leadership should be zoned to the zone and that Barau, who is a third-timer should head the upper chamber.

According to him, it is the North West that gave president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu the largest votes that made him win the presidential election, and as such, the zone should not be dumped in the affairs of the nation.

He further said the Senate Presidency should be given to senator Barau, current chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, a sensible and reasonable politician, who has the capacity to mobilize the 10th Senate to pursue a common course for the good governance of the country.

He said, “We are therefore calling on Senator Jibrin Barau to throw his hat into the ring to contest for the Senate Presidency in the interest of equity and fairness and for the fact that he is first among equals. We have no other option than to rally behind him.

“As a lawmaker, his exploits and achievements are the stuff of legend and as a politician and senator, he has acquainted himself creditably.

“Although Senator Barau hails from the North West, his tentacles have spread across the country in his pursuit of education, business and politics.

“The lawmaker is a patriot and his commitment to Nigeria is overwhelming as demonstrated by his capacity to build bridges of friendship across the country from North to East, to West and South.

“We believe strongly that if Senator Barau emerges as the Senate President, he has the capacity to mobilize the zone for peace to continue to reign in the country.

“We are appealing to the Senators-elect to close ranks and place national interest above personal and political inclinations and support Senator Barau who we believe is the best man for the job of the senate Presidency.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission had on Tuesday presented certificates of return to at least 98 senators-elect at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Seven political parties won senatorial seats, with APC securing a majority with 57 seats.

The People’s Democratic Party won 29 seats; Labour Party six; New Nigerian People’s Party, two; Social Democratic Party, two; the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Young People’s Party, one each.