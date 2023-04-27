By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Human rights activists, under the aegis of the Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights(CHSR), have enjoined Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and security agencies to prioritise curbing the menace of land grabbing across the state.

The group highlighted the threats to public peace by land grabbers in Ojomu communities (Ajiranland) in Eti Osa and called for government’s intervention to stop incessant harassment, criminal trespass and violent activities by land grabbers.

Speaking at a press briefing recently in Lagos, the president of CHSR, Mr. Alex Omotehinse, said the security and welfare of the people should be more paramount to Sanwo-Olu.

Omotehinse said: “We are deeply concerned by the continuous threats to public peace as a result of the unlawful activities of land grabbers in Ojomu community otherwise referred to Ajiran land, in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“Activities of land grabbers should be curtailed. The governor of Lagos State must rise up to the occasion to secure the people of the state and their property; that is the primary responsibility of a government.

“There is land grabbing all over Lagos, in Ikorodu, Epe, Lekki, Eti-Ota, Lekki and Badagry axis. Government and law enforcement agencies are not acting as expected. For land grabbing to be a lucrative business in Lagos State, some state actors are involved.”

Omotehinse also drew the attention of the public to the situation, demanding immediate action from relevant authorities in Lagos State, as well as security agencies and other relevant institutions.

The press release reads: “The CHSR has received a number of complaints bordering on activities of land grabbers who overtime have become atrocious in Ojomu community otherwise known as Ajiran land. The various petitions by concerned stakeholders regarding the worrisome activities of land grabbers in Ajiran land have been extensively reviewed by civil society groups under the platform of CHSR.

“These petitions include those forwarded to the Nigeria Police as well as ministries, agencies and critical actors of Lagos State Government namely; (The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State, Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Honourable Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, Coordinator, Lagos State Special Taskforce on Land Grabbers).

“It is however unfortunate that no concrete action has been taken by both Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police to put the alleged land grabbers in check. These land grabbers engage in wanton harassment of rightful allottees and criminal trespass on legitimately acquired lands in flagrant violation of the extant laws of Lagos State.

“Therefore, civil society stakeholders under the platform of CHSR hereby: We demand that both the Lagos State Government and Nigeria Police should put an end to harassment of authentic allottees and rightful owners of lands in Ojomu community and by extension Ajiran land.

“We urge Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reverse the ugly situation and restore the honour and pride deserved by the legally recognised custodians of culture and heritage of Ajiranland.

“Also, we urge Governor Sanwo-Olu to investigate incidents relating to threats to lives.

“We demand that Lagos State Government should investigate allegations of forgery of Deed of Assignment and other land related documents.

“We demand that Lagos State Government should urgently investigate human rights abuses being perpetrated by land grabbers in Ojomu community including intimidation and ostracizing of certain sons of Ojomu community.

“We demand urgent and concrete action against unlawful activities of land grabbers in Ojomu community with the view to put an end to the menace forthwith. We urge Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to give immediate directives to relevant agencies to enforce the cessation of illegal activities of land grabbers in Ojomu community. We call on the Inspector-General of Police to direct the Lagos State Command to ensure that the rights of innocent citizens are not trampled, forthwith, in Ojomu community, in the interest of justice and peace.”