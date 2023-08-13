From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo Christian Youths for Peace Initiative (ICYPI) a faith based organisation has urged the youths in Imo State to embrace peace in a bid to tackling insecurity ravaging the State.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Owerri,in commemoration of the International Youth day,Convener of ICYPI,Oluchukwu Nnabugwu emphasised that the youths could only achieve this if they channel their energies into fruitful ventures.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s occasion “Green skills for youths: toward a sustainable world” he noted that it is apt following the present situation in the country.

However domesticating the theme to sooth the realities in the State, he said ” I will therefore proceed to put two spot lights on our selected theme for today’s event: Engendering Peace through strategic engagement of the youth for sustainable development of Imo State”.

He added that since the youths are at the forefront of every crime in the State,if adequate attention is given to them, they can help build a progressive society.

” The Youth are the soul of any nation/society. Their passion, energy and skills, when mobilized and engaged, can drive and shape the destiny of the people. The youths are no doubt, the real deal in nation building and development and as such, must be properly mainstreamed and collaborated with in building a progressive and prosperous society”. He stated.

Also speaking during the occasion, Ndidi Anike,a former governorship aspirant of the Labour Party(LP) who was a guest at the event commended the organisers for coming up with the initiative just as she lend her voice in appealing to the youths in the State to help curb its insecurity problems.

“We are gradually moving towards another election, the youths should be able to embrace peace this time around and be panacea to the insecurity the State is bedeviled with”.