From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) on Monday asked the Department of State Security to immediately released the Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos State and Chairman of Council of Arewa Chiefs in Southern Nigeria, Alhaji Aminu Yaro Dogara over alleged connection to the ongoing investigation of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The group expressed concern about the rationale behind the arrest of Dogara when he is not a staff of the apex bank in whatever capacity, but, a traditional ruler, the head of the Hausa community in Lagos.

The Chairman, Board of Trustee, CNF, Mohammed Danlami, described the traditional father as “a peaceful, harmless leader not capable of hurting a fly and a unifying factor who came in as a King and brought together the polarised Arewa community in Lagos and ended decades of rivalry, threats and destruction of lives and properties”.

According to him, “President Bola Tinubu coming from Lagos is well aware of these facts and will concur that Sarki Aminu Yaro has played a very crucial role in neutralising the tensed atmosphere of the Hausa community and even with other ethnic groups in Lagos.

“Ordinarily, we would have overlooked the charade and show of shame by the DSS under the leadership of a man that is desperate to keep his job because the once-respected security outfits derailing from its statutory responsibility.

“We see the arrest of Alh Aminu Yaro Dogara as an affront to Arewa tradition and a desperate attempt to humiliate our leaders which when left unchallenged, will lead to the breeding of internal colonialism by a man we willingly and gladly voted for, despite being challenged morally, historically, and integrity-wise.

“Also, the arrest of Sarki’s wife is a brutality to the sacred Arewa culture. An innocent woman without any negative incidence in the public domain.

“We, therefore, demand for the immediate and unconditional release of our traditional leader and his wife because the law is clear; charge the case to court and not continuous detention”, Danlami said.